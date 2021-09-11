4-Day Weather Forecast For Crescent City

CRESCENT CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, September 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, September 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



