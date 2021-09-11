CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montevideo, MN

Montevideo Weather Forecast

Montevideo Bulletin
 6 days ago

MONTEVIDEO, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0bt37UCH00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Montevideo, MN
