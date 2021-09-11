Daily Weather Forecast For Everett

EVERETT, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Monday, September 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.