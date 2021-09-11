CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For Everett

Everett Updates
Everett Updates
 6 days ago

EVERETT, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0bt37G5L00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Everett Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

