Daily Weather Forecast For Everett
EVERETT, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
