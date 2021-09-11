4-Day Weather Forecast For Bailey
BAILEY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
