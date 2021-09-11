CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falmouth, MA

81-year-old pedestrian killed in a hit and run. Falmouth police seek information.

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFalmouth police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run that killed an 81-year-old man late Friday night. The man was walking on the sidewalk with three other adults in the area of 201 Grand Ave. in Falmouth Heights when a vehicle traveling easterly at high speed went onto the sidewalk and struck him from behind, police said in a Facebook post Saturday morning.

The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
