81-year-old pedestrian killed in a hit and run. Falmouth police seek information.
Falmouth police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run that killed an 81-year-old man late Friday night. The man was walking on the sidewalk with three other adults in the area of 201 Grand Ave. in Falmouth Heights when a vehicle traveling easterly at high speed went onto the sidewalk and struck him from behind, police said in a Facebook post Saturday morning.www.capecodtimes.com
