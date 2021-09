Irene, Sandy, Ida. A trio of three storms with a single message: Go to high ground. I have written before on the dangers of hurricanes and the need to educate people to “go to high ground” and to “climb to safety.” We saw this 10 years ago in the rain event of Hurricane Irene in 2011 and the storm surge event of Superstorm Sandy in 2012 where, tragically, people lost their lives trapped in basements. Now, in 2021, Ida has dumped significantly more rain on Staten Island than Irene, twice as much by some accounts. Throughout the city, people have again lost their lives trapped in basements.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO