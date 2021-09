Louisiana wildlife officials have documented a growing numbers of oil-soaked birds in the wake of a refinery that spilled crude oil after being flooded during Hurricane Ida. The Associated Press reports that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has documented over 100 affected birds near the Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery. Staff members have been working to capture and rehabilitate the birds, including black-bellied whistling ducks (Dendrocygna autumnalis), blue-winged teal (Anas discors) and a variety of egrets. Other oil-covered animals included alligators (Alligator mississippiensis) and river otters (Lontra canadensis).

