It’s an unusual year for the Toronto International Film Festival. The annual event for film lovers from around the world has had to dodge pandemic precautions, mask protests, and even bad publicity regarding its limited virtual platform. And yet the movies don’t really have much to do with any of this. Yes, festivals are about networking and atmosphere, but that stuff dissipates—it’s the movies that people remember. And there have been a number of high-profile premieres and repeats from other fests, including the Opening Night presentation of “Dear Evan Hansen,” which our Robert Daniels covered, and a trio of films from around the world in the first couple days of TIFF 2021 that I’ve been lucky enough to see.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO