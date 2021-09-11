CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hill, VA

South Hill Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 6 days ago

SOUTH HILL, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

South Hill, VA
#Newsbreak#Nws
