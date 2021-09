The comment from Cheney and Thompson also came as Trump renewed his public effort to whitewash the events of the insurrection. The House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol attack is vowing to home in on senior Pentagon officials' response to the assault following reports that Gen. Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, assured China that former President Donald Trump would not authorize a strike against the country.

POTUS ・ 1 DAY AGO