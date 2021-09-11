4-Day Weather Forecast For Philomath
PHILOMATH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
