CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philomath, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Philomath

Philomath Dispatch
Philomath Dispatch
 6 days ago

PHILOMATH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0bt36wgI00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Philomath, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Philomath Dispatch

Philomath Dispatch

Philomath, OR
36
Followers
293
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Philomath Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy