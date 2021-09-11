Vegas odds set for WVU-Long Island University
During a typical week, Sunday is the day that we break out the Vegas line and discuss what it is for the upcoming West Virginia game. This week, though, with the Mountaineers facing off against an FCS opponent, Las Vegas refrained from putting out a line for the betting public to put money on all week. Late Friday night, however, you could find a line for today's game. The Mountaineers opened as 48-point favorites with the over/under set at 56 total points. So far this season, WVU is 0-1 against the spread.247sports.com
