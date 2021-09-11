CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Vegas odds set for WVU-Long Island University

By Chris Anderson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a typical week, Sunday is the day that we break out the Vegas line and discuss what it is for the upcoming West Virginia game. This week, though, with the Mountaineers facing off against an FCS opponent, Las Vegas refrained from putting out a line for the betting public to put money on all week. Late Friday night, however, you could find a line for today's game. The Mountaineers opened as 48-point favorites with the over/under set at 56 total points. So far this season, WVU is 0-1 against the spread.

Scott Frost hammered on social media after stunning admission in Monday press conference

If Nebraska head coach Scott Frost wanted to show that he was still the man for the job at his alma mater, then the 2021 season didn’t get off to a great start. The former Cornhuskers quarterback returned to Lincoln ahead of the 2018 season as the university sought to turn the page from the Mike Riley era. So far, it hasn’t been a good return on investment as Frost has struggled to a 12-21 record, including a 9-18 mark in the Big Ten.
Nick Saban offers words of warning to Alabama fans

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a strong message for fans ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Florida. Despite Alabama being No. 1 in the latest AP Poll and being 2-0 after two strong weeks, Saban doesn’t want fans to get complacent. Saban wants fans to have respect for the opponents in order to maintain a strong level of enthusiasm throughout the year.
USC coaching search: Trojans top candidate reportedly emerges

USC is in the hunt for a new head coach following the firing of Clay Helton. The Trojans football program is one that features plenty of tradition and is regarded as among the best in the country. However, it hasn’t won a national championship since 2004 and has failed to even qualify for a College Football Playoff berth since the Playoff era began in the 2014 season.
Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
College Football World Reacts To Alabama Player’s Hilarious Admission

One Alabama football player could be in for a rough afternoon following his comment about head coach Nick Saban at today’s press conference. Reporters asked safety Jordan Battle about his favorite sayings from the head coach. Unfortunately, the young player brought up a somewhat inappropriate series of jokes the head coach allegedly likes to tell.
Bryce Young, Alabama’s veteran players making sure team is ready for Florida

Alabama defeated Mercer in its home opener, but its victory was not pretty. Nick Saban was not pleased with how the Crimson Tide practiced last week, and the mistakes it made attributed to his frustration in multiple pressers. His message got to the players, and some of them spoke about how they were not prepared for the matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium. It might have been hard to get up for the Bears; however, this week is a different task for the Tide.
Countdown to Kickoff: UNC-Virginia

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – It’s only mid-September, yet preseason ACC Coastal Division favorite North Carolina enters Saturday’s primetime matchup with reigning Coastal champion Virginia needing a victory to avoid an 0-2 start in conference play. The 21st-ranked Tar Heels (1-1, 0-1 ACC) bounced back from their season-opening loss at Virginia...
Vegas releases Week 2 SEC betting odds

The SEC season got off to a rousing start this weekend. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young played well enough to earn a “Heisman frontrunner” stamp from Paul Finebaum. Alabama and Georgia earned spectacular wins. UCLA handed LSU an equally spectacular loss. There’s only one conference game on the SEC slate this...
THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: Winston Wright sets WVU record with kick returns

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. WRIGHT’S BIG PLAY, GAME-CHANGING ABILITY SHOWS IN SEASON OPENER. If I asked you who is the only football player to ever exceed 200 kick return yards in a game for West Virginia,...
bluegoldnews.com

The Chalkboard: West Virginia Mountaineers – Long Island Sharks

While the WVU coaching staff didn’t come right out and say it, they pretty much indicated it. This week’s game against LIU shouldn’t provide a great deal in the way of opposition to a win, so getting work in and improving matters in the lengthy list of problem areas is the priority for Saturday’s contest. The anticipation is for WVU to get a lot of players into the game, including a number that did not see action in the opener, and see if they can contribute.
FOOTBALL

