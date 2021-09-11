UNC Tar Heels looks to rebound versus Georgia State

Well, the much-anticipated season opener for North Carolina didn’t go so well. The then-10th ranked Tar Heels went to Virginia Tech and looked anything but good in a 17-10 loss to the Hokies, turning the ball over three times and managing just 208 passing yards. Ouch. After sliding down the polls to number 24, the Heels will try to bounce back when they take on Georgia State in Chapel Hill on Saturday night. Kick-off is set for 7:30 on WBT.