Belfast, ME

Belfast Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 6 days ago

BELFAST, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0bt36aVY00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

