CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

How Can Scientists Predict the Future: The Importance of Climate Models

By Rain Jordan
natureworldnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePart of a scientist's duty in today's disinformation environment is to persuade the public about how science works. Making accurate, measured projections about the future is necessary to convince the public to believe in science. Is it possible to make accurate predictions about how the world will appear in 50 years?

www.natureworldnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
deseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Have Created a Supersolid State of Matter in a New Dimension

It's time for an upgrade. Most of us are familiar with the three common states of matter, solid, liquid, and gas, in addition to the uncommon fourth one: plasma. But ongoing research with a novel exotic state called a "supersolid," which was verified a few years ago, has reached a critical impasse: Scientists have created it in a new two-dimensional form, for the first time, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Just Identified Another Mysterious Surge in The Atmosphere Due to Humans

Levels of molecular hydrogen (H2) in the atmosphere have surged in modern times due to human activity, according to new research. When scientists analyzed air samples trapped in drilled cores of Antarctica's ice, they found atmospheric hydrogen had increased 70 percent over the course of the 20th century. Even as recent air pollution laws have sought to curb fossil fuel emissions, hydrogen emissions have continued to rise with no signs of slowing down. There's a chance that leakage is to blame. Molecular hydrogen is a natural component of our atmosphere due to the breakdown of formaldehyde, but it is also a byproduct of...
SCIENCE
Thrillist

Scientists Just Accidentally Discovered the Most Northern Island in the World

A new Island just popped up off the Northern coast of Greenland. Scientists from Denmark and Switzerland who landed by helicopter on it in July originally believed it was Oodaaq Island. Months later, journalist Martin Breum, who had accompanied them on the exhibition, went back through his notes and realized the team had been about 80 miles North of Oodaaq.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Models#Futurism#Climate Scientists#Pew Research Center#Americans#The United Nations
Mic

Scientists are potty-training cows in an effort to save the planet

You probably already know that cow farts and burps are bad for the planet, emitting a shocking amount of methane with each passing flatulence. Well, guess what? Cow pee is also hurting the planet for similar reasons, and cows pee a lot. One way to address this problem is, apparently, to potty train the cows to use a toilet that can treat the urine so it does less damage.
ANIMALS
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Create the Largest and Most Realistic Virtual Universe Ever

Exploring the entire universe has never been easier. An international team of researchers has created an entire virtual universe that they claim is the most realistic and largest universe simulation ever released, and that's not even the best part. The software is called Uchuu, "outer space" in Japanese, and it's freely available on the cloud to anyone who wants to explore the universe from the comfort of their homes.
COMPUTERS
earth.com

Sea ice levels complicate predictions of future climate change

A new study published in the journal Nature Geoscience has revealed that fluctuations in sea ice levels have been interconnected with periodic algae blooms and weather events linked to El Nino over the past twelve millennia. By examining 170 meters of marine sediment cores extracted from Adélie Land in Antarctica...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘Time is running out’: Researchers warn climate progress has stalled as only one country doing enough to meet 1.5C target

Only one country is currently doing enough to meet the world’s aspiration of limiting global heating to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, researchers have warned. The rest of the planet is making “sobering” progress towards meeting the target agreed by countries under the Paris Agreement, according to new analysis released just weeks before the Cop26 climate summit is due to take place in Glasgow.The assessment of 37 countries, from the independent research group Climate Action Tracker, says that progress towards keeping hopes of the 1.5C target alive have stalled since May, with Gambia being the only country currently taking sufficient...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Climate change: Ditch 90% of world's coal and 60% of oil and gas to limit warming to 1.5°C

Global mean surface temperatures reached 1.2°C above the pre-industrial average in 2020, and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned in its recent report that Earth could hit 1.5°C in as little as a decade. The 0.3°C separating these two temperatures make a world of difference. Scientists believe that stabilizing our warming world's temperature at 1.5°C could help avoid the most serious effects of climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
CNET

Scientists concerned climate change is causing animals to 'shape-shift'

The climate crisis is sending natural selection into overdrive, a new study suggests, forcing animals to cope with rapidly warming temperatures by physically morphing, or "shape-shifting." That raises a piercing question: Can evolution keep up with the result of human-driven carbon emissions?. In the last 150 years, Australian parrots, such...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Smoke From Nuclear War May Eradicate Humans by Threatening Global Food Supplies, Warn Experts

Nuclear war would lead to a lot of immediate deaths, but smoke from the ensuing fires would also prompt climate change that could persist for up to 15 years. Eventually, this may threaten the production of food and human health all over the world, as per a study conducted by researchers at the National Center for Atmospheric Research, Rutgers University, and other institutions.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Black Carbon: How Long Do These Heat-Absorbing Particles Linger in the Atmosphere?

In the Earth's atmosphere, there is a persistent, heat-absorbing particle that does not like water at first, absorbs light, and takes its time going on called 'black carbon.'. Numerous studies show reducing black carbon emissions reduces near-term global warming, increases agricultural yields, and reduces premature mortality. The Heat-Absorbing Particles in...
AGRICULTURE
97.9 The Beat

Scientists Predict Coronavirus Is Here To Stay

Seems like we went to sleep and woke up and the world was a totally different place. Now scientists are predicting that this nightmare won’t ever end. In a matter of almost two years we’ve gone from an epidimic, to a pandemic, and most recently researchers think it could escalate into an endemic. Not sure what that is? No problem, we’ll explain everything thanks to Intermountain Healthcare.
SCIENCE
Inside Higher Ed

How the humanities can flourish into the future (opinion)

For many years we have heard alarming news about the crisis in the humanities. The number of humanities majors in colleges and universities has declined steadily and, because of supply-and-demand funding formulas, so has the number of faculty positions. Several institutions have eliminated departments like classics, once the cornerstone of a liberal arts education. And some U.S. state systems and U.K. initiatives have proposed a differential tuition model premised on presumed pathways to employment that would further disadvantage study in the humanities except for those able to afford it, thereby underscoring the right-wing jeremiads branding the humanities as elitist.
COLLEGES
CBS News

Experts on how the U.S. can weather future climate-linked disasters

The cost of Hurricane Ida hasn't been tallied yet, but it is expected to add up to tens of billions of dollars. Many thought the damage would be limited to the Gulf Coast, but the scope of destruction in the Northeast caught millions of people off guard. Now, forecasters warn that climate change could cause more storms like Ida. Michelle Miller reports.
ENVIRONMENT
citywatchla.com

Climate Scientist: This is a Dystopian Moment

Was an event that caused catastrophic flooding and infrastructure failures across both the New York Metro area and a wide swath of the Northeast US, delivered by the remnant of a powerful hurricane that had visited even greater destruction on Louisiana a couple of days ago. This is the point...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Future phytoplankton diversity in a changing climate

The future response of marine ecosystem diversity to continued anthropogenic forcing is poorly constrained. Phytoplankton are a diverse set of organisms that form the base of the marine ecosystem. Currently, ocean biogeochemistry and ecosystem models used for climate change projections typically include only 2−3 phytoplankton types and are, therefore, too simple to adequately assess the potential for changes in plankton community structure. Here, we analyse a complex ecosystem model with 35 phytoplankton types to evaluate the changes in phytoplankton community composition, turnover and size structure over the 21st century. We find that the rate of turnover in the phytoplankton community becomes faster during this century, that is, the community structure becomes increasingly unstable in response to climate change. Combined with alterations to phytoplankton diversity, our results imply a loss of ecological resilience with likely knock-on effects on the productivity and functioning of the marine environment.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy