Crystal City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CRYSTAL CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0