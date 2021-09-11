Salida Weather Forecast

SALIDA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 53 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, September 12 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 52 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, September 13 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 51 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



