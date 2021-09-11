4-Day Weather Forecast For Fennville
FENNVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- 13 to 17 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
