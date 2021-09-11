CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fennville, MI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Fennville

 6 days ago

FENNVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0bt36QdA00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • 13 to 17 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Fennville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

