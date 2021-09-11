CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, IL

Saturday sun alert in Litchfield — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Litchfield News Beat
Litchfield News Beat
 6 days ago

(LITCHFIELD, IL) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Litchfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0bt36NED00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

