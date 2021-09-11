4-Day Weather Forecast For Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, September 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, September 13 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.