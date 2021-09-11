Daily Weather Forecast For Richfield

RICHFIELD, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 58 °F 7 to 15 mph wind



Monday, September 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 82 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



