Fort Irwin, CA

Weather Forecast For Fort Irwin

Fort Irwin News Beat
 6 days ago

FORT IRWIN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0bt36Hvr00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

