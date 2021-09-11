OTM Open Thread 9/11: It is Saturday

This is the six-year anniversary of Papi’s 500th home run. How has it been that long? Before the game, Pivetta returned from the COVID list, Valdez was placed on it, and righty Brad Peacock was called up from Triple-A. Lance Lynn pitches for the White Sox against Pivetta, who’s making his 100th MLB start. With one out in the bottom of the first, Moncada doubles to right-center but is stranded. This game is a pitching duel. In the bottom of the sixth, a runner is at second with one out, and he scores on a single to left by Robert and makes it 1-0 White Sox. Robert takes second on the throw home, and that is how Pivetta’s afternoon ends. An intentional walk puts two on with two out, but Ottavino gets the next man looking to end the inning.

