OTM Open Thread 9/11: It is Saturday

By Matt_Collins
Over the Monster
 6 days ago

Happy Saturday everyone. It is, of course, a day of remembrance for everyone here in the US, so please feel free to do so below. Remember to be respectful and keep things out of the political realm. As for the Red Sox, they look to bounce back from a Friday night loss to even up this three-game set against the White Sox. Nothing is official, but it seems as though Connor Seabold should get the start with Dylan Cease going for Chicago. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

www.overthemonster.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

