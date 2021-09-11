Sitka Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
Saturday, September 11
Widespread rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 60 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Scattered rain showers during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 60 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Rain during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 54 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 51 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
