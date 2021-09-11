4-Day Weather Forecast For Lewistown

LEWISTOWN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 21 mph



Sunday, September 12 Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 76 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Monday, September 13 Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.