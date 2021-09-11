CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewistown, MT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lewistown

Lewistown Journal
Lewistown Journal
 6 days ago

LEWISTOWN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLyNu_0bt36CWE00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

