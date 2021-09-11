4-Day Weather Forecast For Lewistown
LEWISTOWN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, September 12
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 76 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
