Marathon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MARATHON, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 80 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 80 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 79 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 79 °F
- Light wind
