Marathon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MARATHON, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 80 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, September 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 80 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Monday, September 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 79 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 79 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.