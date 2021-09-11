CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Remembering 9/11: The Pain And Loss Remains Fresh For So Many, 20 Years Later

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany who saw it all unfold remember those who were lost, and offer thanks to the heroes who stepped up in the face of tragedy. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
swiowanewssource.com

20 years later: 9/11 family remembers FDNY father

The daughter of FDNY Lt. Robert Wallace remembers 9/11 20 years ago as “the day that took everything away.” (Aug. xx) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/3a70ea6bb81e47ec9722d8211500af15.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
auburnvillager.com

Never Forget: 9/11 'fresh again' 20 years later

On Saturday, 20 years will have passed since 19 terrorists hijacked four planes and flew them into two towers of the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field, killing 2,977 innocent civilians and changing the course of world history forever. For Sunel Merchant, whose morning on Sept. 11,...
INDIA
Black Enterprise

Charletta Green Dies Of COVID-19, Her Husband, Troy, Died Hours Later From A Broken Heart

A Detroit family is devastated after two high school sweethearts died within hours of another. Troy and Charletta Green, both 44, were diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-August. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the couple had planned a family vacation to Florida. Troy became sick before his wife, and Charletta took off without him. Both of them ended up in the hospital– Troy in Sinai Grace, a day later.
TROY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remembering 9 11#Cbs2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
fox29.com

Missing woman's haunting songs on Spotify account may provide answers

A series of haunting songs appeared on missing New York woman Gabby Petito’s Spotify on Sept. 1, a day after her mother last received text messages from her phone. Many of the songs, collected on an account she appeared to share with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, focus on love and heartache.
MUSIC
gentside.co.uk

COVID: Unvaccinated parents with seven children die one day apart

The lives of seven children turned upside down early this month when both their parents died from COVID. The children, aged 10, 11, 15, 17, 19, 21, and 23, now have to fend for themselves and each other after the devastating deaths. A ruined family holiday. The parents, Charletta and...
RELATIONSHIPS
CBS Chicago

Shooting Victim Stabs Gunman To Death Before Also Dying Himself In Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men are dead after each attacked the other in Humboldt Park Wednesday – one with a gun, the other with a knife. At 1:48 p.m., the men were near a business in the 1100 block of North Pulaski Road. One of the men, 38, took out a gun and shot the other, 44, police said. In turn, the man who had been shot stabbed the gunman in the back, police said. Both men died. The gunman who was stabbed was pronounced dead at the scene, while the shooting victim was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. Area Four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

‘If you wait, it could be too late’: Family of doctor who died of suicide during pandemic pushes for new law

During the worst days of the coronavirus pandemic in New York, in the early spring of 2020, Dr Lorna Breen described the scenes at the Manhattan hospital where she worked as being “like Armageddon.”The emergency department at the New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital was operating at three times its capacity due to the influx of Covid patients. When she wasn’t at the hospital, she was often directing her staff over the phone. When she contracted Covid herself, and could barely move, she continued to help from afar. But even as the pandemic took a significant personal toll on her own health,...
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS New York

THE GREAT ESCAPE: Clever Pup Facilitates Breakout From New Jersey Doggy Day Care

DOVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A great escape from a doggy day care facility was caught on camera Wednesday in Dover. The dogs were in a waiting area when one jumped up on the half door. The door swung open, and the canines made their move. Don’t worry — they didn’t get far. They just ended up in the yard for a little outdoor playtime. All the dogs were accounted for and fine.
DOVER, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy