Remembering 9/11: The Pain And Loss Remains Fresh For So Many, 20 Years Later

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men are dead after each attacked the other in Humboldt Park Wednesday – one with a gun, the other with a knife. At 1:48 p.m., the men were near a business in the 1100 block of North Pulaski Road. One of the men, 38, took out a gun and shot the other, 44, police said. In turn, the man who had been shot stabbed the gunman in the back, police said. Both men died. The gunman who was stabbed was pronounced dead at the scene, while the shooting victim was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. Area Four detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO