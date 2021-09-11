4-Day Weather Forecast For Rockdale

ROCKDALE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight High 93 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, September 13 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 87 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 20 mph



