CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockdale, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Rockdale

Rockdale Post
Rockdale Post
 6 days ago

ROCKDALE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXZHx_0bt35yYN00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockdale, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Rockdale Post

Rockdale Post

Rockdale, TX
52
Followers
271
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rockdale Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy