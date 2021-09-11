4-Day Weather Forecast For Rockdale
ROCKDALE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 93 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, September 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
