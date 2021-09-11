Saturday rain in Houghton: Ideas to make the most of it

(HOUGHTON, MI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Houghton Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Houghton:

Saturday, September 11 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, September 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 63 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, September 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 68 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.