CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houghton, MI

Saturday rain in Houghton: Ideas to make the most of it

Houghton Digest
Houghton Digest
 6 days ago

(HOUGHTON, MI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Houghton Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Houghton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0bt35UGh00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houghton, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Houghton Digest

Houghton Digest

Houghton, MI
22
Followers
297
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Houghton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy