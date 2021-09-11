Daily Weather Forecast For Charlevoix
CHARLEVOIX, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
