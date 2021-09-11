CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

Daily Weather Forecast For York

 6 days ago

YORK, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0bt35RcW00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 65 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

