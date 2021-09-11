Daily Weather Forecast For York
YORK, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 65 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
