Weather Forecast For Creston
CRESTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, September 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
