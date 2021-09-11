CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Creston, IA

Weather Forecast For Creston

Creston Dispatch
Creston Dispatch
 6 days ago

CRESTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3risaw_0bt35MS700

  • Saturday, September 11

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Creston, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Creston Dispatch

Creston Dispatch

Creston, IA
74
Followers
291
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Creston Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy