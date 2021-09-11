4-Day Weather Forecast For Douglas

DOUGLAS, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then haze overnight High 88 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 35 mph



Sunday, September 12 Haze then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 53 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, September 13 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 78 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



