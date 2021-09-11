CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas, WY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Douglas

Douglas News Beat
Douglas News Beat
 6 days ago

DOUGLAS, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILVC3_0bt35LZO00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then haze overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Haze then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Douglas, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Douglas News Beat

Douglas News Beat

Douglas, WY
25
Followers
255
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Douglas News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy