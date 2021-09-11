4-Day Weather Forecast For Douglas
DOUGLAS, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then haze overnight
- High 88 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Sunday, September 12
Haze then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0