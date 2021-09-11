Weather Forecast For Richfield
RICHFIELD, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 77 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
