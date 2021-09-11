Libby Daily Weather Forecast
LIBBY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Areas of fog then light rain during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread fog overnight
- High 73 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Sunday, September 12
Patchy fog then slight chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 77 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, September 13
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
