Libby Daily Weather Forecast

 6 days ago

LIBBY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3risaw_0bt35G9l00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Areas of fog then light rain during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread fog overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Patchy fog then slight chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

