Weather Forecast For Ferriday
FERRIDAY, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Rain Showers Likely
- High 83 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Rain Showers Likely
- High 84 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
