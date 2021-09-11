CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferriday, LA

Weather Forecast For Ferriday

Ferriday Post
Ferriday Post
 6 days ago

FERRIDAY, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8mqP_0bt35EOJ00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

