Daily Weather Forecast For Nantucket
NANTUCKET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Monday, September 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 66 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0