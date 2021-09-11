CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Daily Weather Forecast For Nantucket

Nantucket Voice
Nantucket Voice
 6 days ago

NANTUCKET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 66 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Nantucket Voice

Nantucket Voice

Nantucket, MA
