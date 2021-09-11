CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils Lake, ND

Devils Lake Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 6 days ago

DEVILS LAKE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZacK_0bt35Ccr00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

