Devils Lake Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DEVILS LAKE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, September 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
