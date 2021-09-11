CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caribou, ME

Daily Weather Forecast For Caribou

Caribou Today
Caribou Today
 6 days ago

CARIBOU, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0bt35ArP00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Caribou Today

Caribou Today

Caribou, ME
