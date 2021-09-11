Daily Weather Forecast For Caribou

CARIBOU, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight High 69 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Sunday, September 12 Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 48 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Monday, September 13 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely overnight High 63 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



