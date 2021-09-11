Daily Weather Forecast For Caribou
CARIBOU, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Sunday, September 12
Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely overnight
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
