4-Day Weather Forecast For La Junta
LA JUNTA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 102 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 61 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 61 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 56 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
