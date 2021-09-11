CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Junta, CO

4-Day Weather Forecast For La Junta

La Junta News Beat
 6 days ago

LA JUNTA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0bt3593v00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 61 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 61 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

La Junta, CO
