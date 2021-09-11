CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestone, CO

Crestone Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Crestone Digest
 6 days ago

CRESTONE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0bt358BC00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 49 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 50 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 50 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 45 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Crestone Digest

Crestone, CO
