Crestone Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CRESTONE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 49 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 50 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 50 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 45 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
