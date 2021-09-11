CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Healy, AK

4-Day Weather Forecast For Healy

Healy Dispatch
Healy Dispatch
 6 days ago

HEALY, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0bt353lZ00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Slight chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 34 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of rain and snow during the day; while chance of light rain then slight chance of rain and snow overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 32 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Healy, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Healy Dispatch

Healy Dispatch

Healy, AK
4
Followers
205
Post
239
Views
ABOUT

With Healy Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy