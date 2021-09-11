4-Day Weather Forecast For Healy

HEALY, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Slight chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 54 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 12 Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 56 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 35 mph



Monday, September 13 Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight High 51 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of rain and snow during the day; while chance of light rain then slight chance of rain and snow overnight High 48 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



