Jackman, ME

Jackman Weather Forecast

Jackman Daily
 6 days ago

JACKMAN, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0bt34xdR00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

