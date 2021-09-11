Jackman Weather Forecast
JACKMAN, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
