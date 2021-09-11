CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Circle, MT

Circle Daily Weather Forecast

Circle Digest
Circle Digest
 6 days ago

CIRCLE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0bt34n3P00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Circle, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Circle Digest

Circle Digest

Circle, MT
6
Followers
192
Post
281
Views
ABOUT

With Circle Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy