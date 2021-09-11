Glen Ullin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

GLEN ULLIN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 21 mph



Monday, September 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 24 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 9 mph



