Glen Ullin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GLEN ULLIN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
