Weather Forecast For Crosby

CROSBY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 63 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Sunday, September 12 Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 71 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Monday, September 13 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 47 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



