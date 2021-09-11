Weather Forecast For Crosby
CROSBY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 47 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
