Lincoln Daily Weather Forecast

LINCOLN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Patchy fog then chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog overnight High 66 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 18 mph



Sunday, September 12 Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 36 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Monday, September 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



