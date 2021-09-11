CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, MT

Lincoln Daily Weather Forecast

 6 days ago

LINCOLN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEdR5_0bt34Ze700

  • Saturday, September 11

    Patchy fog then chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 36 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

