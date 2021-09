WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As COVID cases continue to surge in the state, the North Country is now one of the highest regions of infections. On Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed that compared to all other regions, the North Country has the highest seven-day average positivity rate, standing at 5,64%. This is significantly higher compared to the statewide average which was logged at 3.34%. The next highest regions are the Mohawk Valley and Central New York, both at 4.7%.

