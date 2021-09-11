Ridgway Weather Forecast
RIDGWAY, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
