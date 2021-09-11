CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highmore, SD

Highmore Weather Forecast

 6 days ago

HIGHMORE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113SdZ_0bt34Wzw00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

