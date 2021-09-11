Highmore Weather Forecast
HIGHMORE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
